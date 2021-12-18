Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

