Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 95 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day moving average of $149.98. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

