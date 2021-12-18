Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,673,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,145,000.

JSML opened at $62.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $60.48 and a 52-week high of $73.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

