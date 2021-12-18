Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD opened at $23.29 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.