Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $271.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.51. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.21 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

