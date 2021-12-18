Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 890,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $48.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.62.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRN. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRN. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

