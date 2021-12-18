Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$29.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$25.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total value of C$304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$678,267.50.

AC stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$20.12. 4,260,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,049. The firm has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.37. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.37 and a 1-year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

