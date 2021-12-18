Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airspan Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MIMO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,630. Airspan Networks has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,309,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

