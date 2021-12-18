Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CMO Sells $319,209.12 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $115.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average is $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

