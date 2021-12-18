Albertsons Companies (ACI) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Albertsons Companies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Albertsons Companies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 8 5 0 2.20 Albertsons Companies Competitors 1108 2628 2677 83 2.27

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $27.59, suggesting a potential downside of 10.53%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Albertsons Companies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Albertsons Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.04% 101.23% 6.01% Albertsons Companies Competitors 1.84% 22.18% 4.75%

Risk and Volatility

Albertsons Companies has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albertsons Companies’ peers have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Albertsons Companies pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 10.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Albertsons Companies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $69.69 billion $850.20 million 27.29 Albertsons Companies Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 19.35

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Albertsons Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Albertsons Companies peers beat Albertsons Companies on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.