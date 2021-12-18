Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Senior Officer Sells C$26,918.28 in Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Bradley Allen Thrall sold 13,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$26,918.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 801,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,659,254.04.

Bradley Allen Thrall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bradley Allen Thrall sold 17,001 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$33,321.96.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Alexco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.33. The company has a market cap of C$272.58 million and a P/E ratio of -70.61.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

