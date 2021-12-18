Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the November 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 212.9 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on APYRF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

