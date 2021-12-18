Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.67.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$43.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$35.40 and a 12-month high of C$46.55. The stock has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

