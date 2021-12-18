Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of ALLO opened at $15.81 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

