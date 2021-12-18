Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) PT Lowered to GBX 311

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 311 ($4.11) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

AWE opened at GBX 193.70 ($2.56) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 27.37 and a quick ratio of 27.37. Alphawave IP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 149.20 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 473.60 ($6.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1,821.30.

In related news, insider Victoria Hull acquired 78,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £199,999.05 ($264,304.28). Also, insider Michelle Senecal de Fonseca purchased 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £3,823.82 ($5,053.28). In the last three months, insiders have bought 88,394 shares of company stock valued at $22,380,498.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

