Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 680,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AEI opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. Alset EHome International has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative net margin of 282.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%.

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 7,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,399,999.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the third quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 104.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

