Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Altisource Asset Management accounts for approximately 0.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Altisource Asset Management worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

AAMC opened at $17.90 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

