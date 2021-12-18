Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,794 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $160.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

