Amalgamated Bank Has $59.88 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $59,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $586.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.80. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $259.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

