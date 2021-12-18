Amalgamated Bank Has $82.52 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $82,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $148.76 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day moving average of $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

