Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 921,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,565 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $48,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.73 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.92. The stock has a market cap of $249.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

