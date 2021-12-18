Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,071 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $251.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.64. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

