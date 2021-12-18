Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,759 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $206.59 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.62. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

