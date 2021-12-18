AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Macquarie

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target decreased by Macquarie from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

AMC Networks stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 539.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

