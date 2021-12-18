America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of ATAX opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.63. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $131,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

