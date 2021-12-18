American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,691,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,087,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $38.43.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

