American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $183.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

