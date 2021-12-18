American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of American Woodmark worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

American Woodmark stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 2.18. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $60.24 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

