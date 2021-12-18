Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $294.63 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.83 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

