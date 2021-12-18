AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,717,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,156,000 after buying an additional 273,708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $14,137,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

