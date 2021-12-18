AMG National Trust Bank Has $946,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Amundi acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,264 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,232,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after buying an additional 424,671 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.