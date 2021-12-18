AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

PNC stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.82 and its 200 day moving average is $195.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

