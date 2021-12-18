AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in International Paper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in International Paper by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE:IP opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

