AMG National Trust Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

