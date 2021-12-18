Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,487,156.32 in Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $51.13 on Friday. Amplitude Inc has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $1,728,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.