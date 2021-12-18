Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.
CTXAF stock remained flat at $$20.26 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. Ampol has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29.
About Ampol
