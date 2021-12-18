Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.

CTXAF stock remained flat at $$20.26 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. Ampol has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Get Ampol alerts:

About Ampol

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.