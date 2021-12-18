Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.32). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLVS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,950. The company has a market capitalization of $412.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 449.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.