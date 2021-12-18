Analysts Anticipate FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREY opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

