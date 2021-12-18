Analysts Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Earnings of $4.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.02. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $7.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $17.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $17.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.52 to $29.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,524 shares of company stock worth $46,251,952. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after acquiring an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 276,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after buying an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,359,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average is $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $171.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.