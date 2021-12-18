Analysts Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

RADI stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.79.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock worth $21,244,584. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $125,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

