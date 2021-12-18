Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

