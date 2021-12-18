Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post $22.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.20 million and the highest is $22.40 million. First Bank reported sales of $21.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $89.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $89.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $88.95 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $89.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Bank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 54,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

