Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.11. Gogo posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOGO. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.04. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 106.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

