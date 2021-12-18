Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.14. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.58. 355,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.57. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.