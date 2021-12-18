Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Post $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Nordstrom posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Nordstrom stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.