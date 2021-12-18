Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.92. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:SCI opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 37.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

