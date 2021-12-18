Analysts Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $1.06. uniQure posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7,100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $8.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. uniQure’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. uniQure has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,129 shares of company stock valued at $879,932 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in uniQure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in uniQure by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

