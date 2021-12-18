Analysts Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT at $89.89

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.66. 1,648,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,935. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,095. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

