Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Target Price at $146.09

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMO. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after acquiring an additional 418,675 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after acquiring an additional 363,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,017,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.97. 1,176,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,619. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $104.18. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

