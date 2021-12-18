Analysts Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Target Price at $104.86

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.86.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,941,000 after purchasing an additional 510,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,084. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

